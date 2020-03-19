Making It Work: Singing For Pets During Social Distancing

Breaking News
Musician Seth Duin came up with a new way to make money when his gigs began to disappear as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak: custom songs for pets.

by: Heidi Wigdahl

(KARE)  For Seth Duin, music is a way of spreading joy and bringing people together, but that became harder for the Minneapolis musician to do as events started to get cancelled due to COVID-19. 

“To watch kind of all your work wash away over the course of the week is kind of a huge bummer for a lot of us,” said Duin, who also is a communications contractor. 

With gigs canceled and about $2,000 in work lost so far, Duin needed to get creative. 

“As a musician, you don’t want to be complicit in bringing a group of people together,” Duin said. 

So he put out a call on social media: Venmo $5 to @SethDuin, share a picture of your pet and he’ll create a theme song. 

