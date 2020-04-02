Makeshift Hospitals Rise To Meet Coronavirus Demand

(NBC News) Health care systems across the country have been stretched to their limits and even beyond their limits because of the COVID-19 crisis.
That has forced local governments to piece together temporary medical facilities in some unlikely locations.
Stadiums, convention centers and even Central Park are now being used as makeshift hospitals.
Coronavirus patients have overwhelmed emergency rooms and intensive care units, leaving hospitals and local governments scrambling to find more bed space.
“I’m speaking to hotel owners about taking over their hotels to put patients in. I will turn this state upside down to get the number of beds we need,” New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said.
In New York City, the epicenter of the pandemic, tennis courts built for the U.S. Open will house patients instead.
In South Florida, a fairground will have hundreds of beds, and the Army Corps of Engineers will set up thousands of beds inside Chicago’s Mccormick Place Convention Center.
Seattle’s Century Link Field, home of the Seattle Seahawks, will now relieve some of the overcrowding from Washington state’s hospitals.
