Long-term immunity to coronavirus may be possible, studies say

New studies suggest a lasting immune response to coronavirus could be possible

(FOX NEWS) — New studies suggest lasting immunity to coronavirus may be possible in people with mild infections.

The studies, which have yet to be peer-reviewed, say antibodies and immune cells capable of recognizing the virus were present months after infections concluded.

Researchers say they aren’t sure yet how long the immune response to the virus lasts.

However, they are encouraged the body may be able to fend off coronavirus effectively if it’s re-exposed to it.

