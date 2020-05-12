Local tattoo shops feeling the blow of COVID-19

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Many local small businesses had to close their doors because of COVID-19, including Amarillo tattoo shops.

Jon Perkins, the owner of Electric Baboon Tattoo, said he is feeling the effects of COVID-19 like many small businesses.

“If it comes down to it, I’ll start mowing yards, if it comes down to it to put money in my pocket, but I would rather do my job is what I’d rather do,” said Perkins.

Perkins said that the only reason tattoo shops have to remain closed is that they cannot follow social distancing, but he said tattoos shops have to stay sterilized and follow certain rules.

“You can’t tattoo someone six feet away, it’s not going to happen. It’s not feasible. That was the only thing I could not attain to. But the problem is though we have to have blood borne pathogen class, we have to have CPR class, we have the Texas Health Department coming in every six weeks in so many months like that to regulate and everything. We pay a high price,” said Perkins.

Perkins said he is upset that when they closed shops, to begin with, they placed in the same category as salons. Then when they went to reopen they were moved to the category as sexually oriented businesses and massage parlors.

“But the thing is they are lumping us with that and I feel they are trying to, in a sense keep us down to were we have no choice just to close and just weed us out a bit,” added Perkins.

Governor Greg Abbott has not yet set a date when tattoo shops can reopen in his executive order for which small businesses can reopen and operate.

