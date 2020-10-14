Local school responses to Amarillo’s COVID-19 Status Level change

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — On Tuesday, the City of Amarillo announced the Amarillo Area Coronavirus Status Level would return to Level Red on Oct. 14.

The city said the Level Red status will be in effect for two weeks. After two weeks, Amarillo Public Health Department (APHD) will reevaluate the Status Level based on current conditions.

MyHighPlains.com reached out to Amarillo area school districts and higher education institutes to see if there would be any changes to their operations following the announcement.

Amarillo College

It has not changed anything yet, though it may validate our recent decision to commence the second 8 weeks of the fall semester in more of a tech-supported learning environment.

Bushland ISD

We will continue with our plan as written on our website. Our students and staff have done a tremendous job of following protocols.

Highland Park ISD:

Highland Park will work to provide the safest learning environment possible for our students. We will continue to wear face coverings and strictly adhere to all cleaning and safety protocols in order to stay in school.

West Texas A&M University

We are carefully monitoring cases on campus and are prepared to take appropriate action at any time to protect WT students, faculty, and staff.

Amarillo ISD and Canyon ISD have not returned our request for comment.

River Road ISD said it would return our request tomorrow.

This page will be updated when the districts respond.

More from MyHighPlains.com: