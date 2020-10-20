Local restaurant temporarily shuts down after 2 employees test positive for COVID-19

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A local restaurant owner has decided to temporarily shut his business’ doors due to COVID-19.

Jorge Albarran, the owner of Jorge’s Mexican Bar and Grill, made the tough decision to close his establishment’s doors to the public last Friday after two of his family members, who are also on staff, tested positive for COVID-19.

Albarran said he took these actions to limit the spread of COVID-19 through the community, and because he wanted to protect his family, staff, and customers.

Additionally, he said staff members have already been taking safety precautions, including wearing masks, washing their hands, using hand sanitizer and gloves.

The entire restaurant has also been thoroughly cleaned and sprayed with hospital grade disinfectant. The spray was also food contact safe.

The restaurant is now looking to reopen Oct. 27.

“So we will be ready for Tuesday then, for everybody’s safety and our safety. That is the best thing that I think I can do. It was not an easy decision to make to shut my doors, because I prefer to lose money than to see somebody really sick in the hospital and it be in my conscious,” said Albarran.

Additionally, he stated that while he can control what is going on at the restaurant with his employees, he cannot control what is going on outside.

As the restaurant will be opening a week from today, Albarran said he chose this day to ensure that those that have been possibly exposed to the virus have time to quarantine.

