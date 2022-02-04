AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department collaborated with local hospitals in order to publish the weekly COVID-19 hospitalization report.
According to hospital reports, Friday saw 195 people in Amarillo hospitalized with COVID-19. Out of that number, 72 people were reported to be in the ICU, with 47 of those people on ventilators.
Out of those currently hospitalized for COVID-19, the Amarillo Public Health Department reported that 71.8% were not vaccinated. 80.6% of COVID-19 patients in the ICU were not vaccinated, and 76.6% of those patients on ventilators were not vaccinated.
Since Aug. 1, 2021, hospitals said that there had been 430 deaths of patients from COVID-19, 85.6% of whom were not vaccinated.