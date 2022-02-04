AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department collaborated with local hospitals in order to publish the weekly COVID-19 hospitalization report.

According to hospital reports, Friday saw 195 people in Amarillo hospitalized with COVID-19. Out of that number, 72 people were reported to be in the ICU, with 47 of those people on ventilators.

via Amarillo Public Health Department Facebook

Out of those currently hospitalized for COVID-19, the Amarillo Public Health Department reported that 71.8% were not vaccinated. 80.6% of COVID-19 patients in the ICU were not vaccinated, and 76.6% of those patients on ventilators were not vaccinated.

Since Aug. 1, 2021, hospitals said that there had been 430 deaths of patients from COVID-19, 85.6% of whom were not vaccinated.