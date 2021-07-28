Local hospitals facing staffing concerns amid surge in coronavirus cases

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Quarantined hospital staff members are also contributing to a staffing issue facing our hospitals.

About three months ago that Amarillo saw the demobilization of the staffing provided by the Regional Advisory Council (RAC), but now that the hospitalization rate of COVID-19 positive patients is beginning to increase, our hospitals say bed space is not a concern, staffing is.

Northwest’s Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Bryan Weis, said they are essentially at capacity in terms of common things, such as traumas, but now that a covid patient surge is here it is stressing their already limited staff.

“Our real shortage is nursing staff,” said Dr. Weis. “After we lost a lot of nurses that went traveling, a lot of them have not returned to work yet. I know some of them are back in the community but are not back to work.”

At BSA, Chief Medical Officer Dr. Michael Lamanteer said they are also seeing staffing deficiencies, and it is becoming problematic.

“It’s starting to impact what we do with patient flow. It’s starting to impact what we do with [the] selection of certain patients for intensive care versus a step down intermediate care, and as the number grows, it will continue to do so,” said Dr. Lamanteer.

As for RAC support, both Dr. Weis and Dr. Lamanteer said they have not heard anything from the state about providing that additional support yet.

MyHighPlains.com reached out to the Texas Department of Emergency Management (TDEM) and asked if there were any current plans to reinstate the staffing assistance that had been previously available. They have not returned our request for comment at this time.