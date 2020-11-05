Local hospitals continue surge planning

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The strain on our local hospitals continues to rise as our COVID-19 cases stay in the triple digits each day.

Local health experts said they do not see that trend getting better in the coming weeks, to the point they are preparing new ways to care for COVID-19 patients.

Dr. Scott Milton, Amarillo Public Health Authority, said “If this trend continues, clearly the pandemic is far from over and I expect to see more strain on our hospitals over the coming weeks. This will be a holiday season like no other.”

As COVID-19 cases continue to spike in the Panhandle, hospitals continue to surge plan.

Dr. Michael Lamanteer, BSA Chief Medical Officer, stated “We have expanded our ICU, as well as Northwest, you heard Dr. Weis mention that. We are now taking care of ICU level patients in our intermediate care unit, which is not initially where we take care of ICU patients historically.”

Northwest Texas Hospital has dedicated 5 units to patients infected with COVID-19.

“We’ve actually had two dedicated ICU’s now to patients with COVID, and we actually have three medical surgical wards now dedicated to COVID. So now five units totally dedicated to patients who are infected with the virus,” said Northwest Texas Hospital Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Brian Weis.

Additionally, both BSA and Northwest have also had to discuss ways to use facilities outside the hospital.

Dr. Weis continued, “We are having to talk about moving patients to outside facilities all the way to even the consideration of using tents to take care of patients. That is not ideal by any stretch.”

He also stated that when they start talking about care sites, like we are seeing in other cities like El Paso, that opens up a bunch of issues. In addition, those patients treated there would by no means get the care they would inside a dedicated hospital.

Dr. Lamanteer added, “And I’ll just tell you right now, any time we move outside the walls of the hospital we are having a voltage drop I would say, in terms of the quality that we can provide, whether it comes to the resources that are used for imaging, laboratory, etc.”

Dr. Milton reminded everyone to please wear a mask, avoid crowds and gatherings, wash your hands, and if you are sick isolate yourself at home and do not go out.

