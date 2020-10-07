Local hospitalization rates continue to rise

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Our region has reached the 15% hospitalization rate that health officials hoped to avoid.

The City of Amarillo announcing that our Trauma Service Region has surpassed Governor Greg Abbott’s hospitalization rate threshold of 15%.

As of yesterday, our region was at 15.49%.

The Potter and Randall hospitalization rate, of COVID-19 cases only, is at 4.55%. That means we currently have 112 hospitalized patients for COVID-19.

Our total adult bed utilization is at 83.5% and ICU utilization is at 88.5%. As for ventilator usage, that sits at 44%.

Amarillo Public Health Director Casie Stoughton commented, “”the thing that we all want is if someone.. if our loved one gets sick, if we get sick that there’s a hospital bed available to us. And that is certainly something that we need to protect here in our community.”

Stoughton later added, “The total number of cases in the hospital rose by 62% from last week on Tuesday, which is certainly significant. While ventilator usage remains stable, the total adult bed and ICU utilization is concerning.”

Stoughton said that both of the hospitals report that type of phraseology.

The community is strongly encouraged to continue using face coverings and masks, social distance, wash your hands, and clean surfaces.

Local city officials will be keeping a close eye on the region’s hospitalization rate, as that could lead to changes for local businesses. That change as a result if that rate stays over 15% for seven consecutive days.

Stoughton said that there are at least two pediatric and other school-related cases hospitalized at this time.

There is no word yet on how the hospitalization rate will impact the reopening plan for our area and state.

