Local high school student 3D printing face shields for health care workers

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A 16-year-old in Amarillo has invested his own time into helping health care workers in the area, by using a 3D printer.

Adam Uszynski is a junior in high school, who heard his father, a health care physician in Amarillo, talking about the lack of personal protective equipment his place of work had.

Uszynski decided to help. He started using a 3D printer he had at his house to create face shields that his dad and other health care workers in the area could use while working.

Uszynski said, “I thought about what I could do to help alleviate that lack of supply, and I thought about using my 3D printer, that we had for the purposes of making more personal protective equipment.”

Initially, the masks were just going to Uszynski’s dad’s hospital and local medical workers, but then he started working with a Facebook group called Amarillo Makes PPE, and they were able to get their PPE approved for wider use.

Uszynski said he has already created over 200 masks for local healthcare workers and plans on making even more.

“We’ve made pretty much two hundred, if not more. So, we started many many weeks ago, and we’ve been making masks pretty much 24/7 since, so we’ve accumulated quite a lot,” said Uszynski.

If you would like to help Uszynski in creating more face shields for health care workers in the local area you can donate to a GoFundMe campaign supporting Uszynski’s efforts here.

