“Like A Punch In The Gut” – Vandals Target Chinese Restaurant

Vandals break window in Seattle restaurant already suffering heavy losses due to the coronavirus pandemic.

(KING) Jade Garden Restaurant in Seattle, Washington’s Chinatown-International District has been open for 17 years, but this year has been a struggle.

“2020 has only been three months and we’ve been hit so hard,” says Eric Chan, whose family owns the restaurant.

Chan says his family can’t seem to catch a break. Mandated social distancing led to empty streets and a decline in business. On top of it, Chan found out vandals broke a window at the restaurant’s banquet hall entrance early Thursday morning.

Chan and his family say this is just another punch in the gut after trying to stay afloat during such a tough time.

The window has since been boarded up with the help of a good neighbor.

Seattle Police are investigating, but say right now there’s nothing to indicate this was a targeted incident.

“It sucks, it sucks right now, you feel helpless,” Chan said.

Chan says his glimmer of hope through it all is the support he’s received from people in the Support the ID Facebook group, which was created when neighborhood businesses began to suffer financially as the Puget Sound area was hit with a coronavirus outbreak.

Read more: https://bit.ly/2Jpu4lD

CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

More from MyHighPlains.com: