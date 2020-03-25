Lake Tahoe To Tourists: Stay Home

Towns surrounding Lake Tahoe are cancelling vacation rentals and telling tourists to stay away during the coronavirus outbreak.

(KCRA/NBC News) City officials in South Lake Tahoe, California sent a message on Monday to all vacation homeowners, short term rental property owners, hotels and motels to stop rentals immediately amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The city is requesting rentals stop until at least April 23.

The immediate request for all vacation homeowners to stop rentals comes after the city saw thousands of visitors last weekend despite California Governor Gavin Newsom’s mandatory stay-at-home order.

Mayor Jason Collin said visitors are traveling for non-essential needs, and could be held accountable for a misdemeanor charge.

“We are very kindly asking people to not to come to Tahoe. We love our visitors, we just don’t want you here right now,” Collin said.

City officials are concerned about visitors coming into town given their limited health care resources. Barton Memorial Hospital is the only hospital for the city. The hospital has nine ICU beds, according to a hospital spokeswoman. Collin said the hospital has fewer than 10 ventilators.

