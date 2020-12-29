Knowing the difference between Covid, Flu symptoms

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to the CDC, flu activity mostly peaks between December and February.

To help avoid a co-infection, health officials said it is important to know the difference between Covid and influenza symptoms and their severity.

“People die from influenza every year and people are dying from Covid, but you’re much more likely to have a short-term illness and a favorable outcome with influenza.,” Dr. Rodney Young with Texas Tech Physicians said.

While Covid and influenza are both respiratory viral infections, Dr. Young stressed the importance of knowing their similarities and differences.

“One feature that we commonly see in Covid is this loss of taste and smell pretty abruptly and if abruptly you really can’t taste and you have no sense of smell that’s very concerning for Covid infection,” Young explained.

On the other hand, Dr. Young said fatigue, fever, chills, diarrhea, nausea or a dry cough are very common symptoms in both Covid and influenza.

Dr. Young also said the timing of when these symptoms occur are important.

“Classically the onset of symptoms hit you like a ton of bricks you go from feeling normal to quite sick over a matter of hours not a matter of days but we’re seeing a lot of people with Covid they find them to be very disabling even if they stay home the whole time and often times it’s a matter of weeks or longer,” Dr. Young said.

Despite the severity of Covid compared to influenza. Dr. Young said the vaccines bring good news.

“The Covid vaccinations are quoting numbers like 95% effective and that’s higher than the numbers we see any given season with flu vaccines where we have to guess about how the strains of flu that are circulating are gonna change your year,” Young added.