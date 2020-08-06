Kids playing sports this fall? Pediatrics group has tips

If your kids are playing sports in the fall the American Pediatrics Association has laid out its safety guidelines

(FOX NEWS) — The American Academy of Pediatrics released a set of guidelines to help parents decide if their kids can play sports in the fall.

Among their recommendations, the AAP is advising athletes to wear masks during non-vigorous exercises — when physical distancing cannot be maintained.

Coaches, officials, volunteers, and spectators should also wear masks during games and practices.

Doctors say frequent hand washing and cleaning of shared equipment can help athletes stay safe, and anyone who tests positive for the virus should not go to practices or games.

The AAP says the decision to return to sports ultimately falls on parents, and while risk can be decreased, they cannot be eliminated.

