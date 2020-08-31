Kids can carry virus in respiratory tract

(FOX NEWS) — Children may be able to carry the coronavirus in their respiratory tract for weeks according to a new study out of South Korea.
Researchers observed 91 children with COVID-19, between February 18 and March 31.
They found about 22 percent of participants were asymptomatic, and 66 percent had unrecognized symptoms before diagnosis.
Researchers say their findings suggest infections in children may be associated with silent COVID-19 transmission, and show that the virus can still be detected in the respiratory tract of children for a prolonged period.
The study was published Friday in the journal “JAMA Pediatrics.”
