JUST IN: Amarillo to receive additional 975 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine Thursday

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of State Health Services has released the list of additional Texas providers who will get shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.
Northwest Texas Hospital Pharmacy will receive 975 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine tomorrow.
This according to the Department of State Health Services.
