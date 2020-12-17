JUST IN: Amarillo to receive additional 975 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine Thursday

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of State Health Services has released the list of additional Texas providers who will get shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.

Northwest Texas Hospital Pharmacy will receive 975 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine tomorrow.

This according to the Department of State Health Services.

