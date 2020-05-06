Jesse Eisenberg wants people to know domestic abuse shelters are still open

(FOX NEWS) — Celebrities battling domestic violence during the pandemic.
Jesse Eisenberg and comedian Amy Schumer narrate a public service announcement regarding domestic violence.
The two partnered with Middle Way House, based in Indiana, posting on the organization’s Instagram telling people about shelters that are open 24-7 for those fleeing from partner violence.
A UN study estimates 15 million new intimate partner abuse cases worldwide if lockdown orders continue in the next two months.
