Jeff Bezos donating $100 million to U.S. food banks

The Amazon CEO taking to Instagram to say he's donating millions to help food banks across the country during the coronavirus pandemic.

(FOX NEWS) — Amazon’s CEO is doing his part to help families struggling during the coronavirus pandemic.

Jeff Bezos is making a huge donation shelling out $100-million to a network of food banks across the country.

This massive donation is to help ease food issues for needy families.

Bezos taking to his Instagram to say even in “ordinary times” many face hardships when it comes to getting enough to eat. Adding, fears over the coronavirus are only making matters worse.

The billionaire’s donation will go to Feeding America, a Chicago-based network of more than 200 food banks.

Forbes ranks Feeding America the second-largest US charity by revenue.

The organization helps feed about 46-million people.

