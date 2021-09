Nevada Poison Control reports an increase in calls for people who say they were exposed to ivermectin as doctors and the government warn its usage is not approved to treat COVID-19. (KLAS)

FOR THE RECORD: A national story regarding Ivermectin and a study regarding its effect on men’s reproductive health that KTSM published, has been removed from our website.

Concerns over the scientific research methods, the veracity of the original, peer-reviewed report and public statements by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) saying that infertility is not a known side effect of Ivermectin all led to our editorial decision to remove the story.