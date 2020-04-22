“It’s Serious. And It Will Devastate you.” – Parents Of Young Virus Victim Warn Others

Skylar Herbert, 5, Michigan's youngest COVID-19 victim, died Sunday. Now her parents are warning others of all ages to take stay-at-home orders seriously.

(WDIV/NBC News) The parents of a 5-year-old girl from Michigan who died due to coronavirus (COVID-19) are sharing their grief publicly.

Skylar Herbert is the youngest person to die of coronavirus in Michigan. Prior to her death the youngest person who died from coronavirus in Michigan was 20-years-old.

“To know her was to love her. She was a beautiful spirit. She was friendly, she was loving, she was caring, she was funny. Just a really happy 5-year-old,” her mother, LaVondria Herbert, says. “We just want everyone to know that she was a beautiful little girl.”

Skylar developed a rare complication that led to inflammation of her brain. She died Sunday morning.

Now her parents, are imploring people to follow the stay-at-home order.

“We have to let the world know that this virus doesn’t care what age you are, what nationality you are, what political preference you have. It’s serious. And it will devastate you,” her father, Ebbie Herbert, says.

Read more: https://bit.ly/2KjWoXk

CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

More from MyHighPlains.com: