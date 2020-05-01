Italian grandmother hosts online pasta-making class

PALOMBARA SABINA, Italy (NBC NEWS) — An 84-year-old Italian grandmother has gone online to continue her cooking classes despite the coronavirus lockdown measures.

Nerina Tamanti used to host pasta-making tutorials through the platform Airbnb experiences but had to cancel them after the virus outbreak.

But with the help of her granddaughter, she has reinvented her business with online classes and live streams.

People can take one of her “Nonna Live” classes for 60 dollars and learn the fine art of making homemade pasta with a true Italian nonna.

Her recipes have been handed down her family for generations and a week before the class, all participants receive a list of ingredients, utensils, and wine suggestions to make the most of the experience.

To fight food waste, the cooking grandmother donates pasta to the Red Cross and people in need.

Italy was Europe’s worst affected country with over 27,000 deaths from coronavirus and more than 203,000 cases.

