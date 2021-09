‘Is COVID-19 spreading in my child’s school?’ Amarillo ISD sees drastic student case rise

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Texas Department of State Health Services released its weekly report on COVID-19 rates in Texas schools, having started for the school year on Aug. 13.

Alongside the daily COVID-19 report card from the Amarillo Public Health Department and weekly report on COVID-19 hospitalizations and patient vaccination rates, MyHighPlains.com has been keeping up to date with reported staff and student COVID-19 cases in the High Plains.

Amarillo ISD saw 166 new cases of COVID-19 among students in the most recent reporting period, and 22 new staff cases.

Canyon ISD saw 46 new student cases of COVID-19 in the most recent reporting period, and four new staff cases.