Intense workouts can increase coronavirus odds, doctors say

A new study says intense workouts can stress out your immune system

(FOX NEWS) — Intense workout routines may make some more vulnerable to contracting covid19.

Doctors at the American College of Sports Medicine say increasing physical activity often requires people to “walk a fine line between benefit and risk.”

That’s because the virus – which is airborne – can be spread easily during high intensity workouts if they’re done without a mask in group settings or in places where social distancing can’t be maintained.

Researchers say healthy adults should aim to get between 150 to 300 minutes of moderate physical activity a week – preferability outdoors and at a distance.

