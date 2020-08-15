Intense workouts can increase coronavirus odds, doctors say

(FOX NEWS) — Intense workout routines may make some more vulnerable to contracting covid19.
Doctors at the American College of Sports Medicine say increasing physical activity often requires people to “walk a fine line between benefit and risk.”
That’s because the virus – which is airborne – can be spread easily during high intensity workouts if they’re done without a mask in group settings or in places where social distancing can’t be maintained.
Researchers say healthy adults should aim to get between 150 to 300 minutes of moderate physical activity a week – preferability outdoors and at a distance.
