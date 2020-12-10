Initial round of COVID-19 vaccine expected to arrive in Amarillo next week

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The City of Amarillo announced that the state of Texas is pre-deploying an initial amount of COVID-19 vaccine to the Amarillo health care community next week. This initial allocation is intended to focus on health care workers providing care to patients at BSA and Northwest Texas hospitals.

According to the City, the COVID-19 vaccine allocation method was recommended by the state’s Expert Vaccine Allocation Panel in line with its guiding principles and health care workers definition. The allocation method was approved by Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) Commissioner John Hellerstedt, MD.

The panel is reported to have put a priority on health care workers to protect those caring for COVID-19 patients and to preserve the health care system’s ability to function. This allotment is determined by the Department of Health and Human Services (DSHS) and will be administered to local hospitals.

The initial priority of the COVID-19 vaccine allocation method consists of two tiers in Phase 1, which includes hospital staff and health care workers.

According to officials, “This initial round of COVID-19 vaccine is limited. This will be the first of many vaccine allotments throughout the state in the coming months. The state expects this initial round to be the most limited allocation because this initial round involves only the Pfizer vaccine. The following weeks will have more vaccine doses available for more providers.”

Phase 1A of the Texas vaccine plan was announced as follows:

“Protecting health care workers is essential to keeping the health care system intact and able to

care for COVID-19 and other patients, so phase 1A of vaccine distribution, when the vaccine

supply is most limited, will focus on making vaccine available to health care workers. To support

this distribution, the EVAP has recommended, and Dr. Hellerstedt has approved, a tiered

definition of health care workers specific to Phase 1A. During this phase, the EVAP will make

recommendations based on the priority order in the Health Care Workers definition.”

“On Dec. 4, following guidance issued by the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization

Practices, Dr. Hellerstedt approved the EVAP’s recommendation to include residents of long-term care facilities in the first tier of Phase 1A so they can be among the first Texas residents to

receive the COVID-19 vaccine.”