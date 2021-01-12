Infusion Clinic moved to new location

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The City of Amarillo announced that a temporary infusion clinic for outpatient treatment of qualified patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 is in operation at a new city-owned location east of Amarillo City Hall at 509 S. Johnson St.

The infusion clinic was previously a temporary tent infusion clinic on Baptist St. Anthony’s Health System property near Northwest Texas Healthcare System.

The infusion clinic, as explained by the City, is a preparatory initiative for possible outpatient treatments to a limited population of qualifying positive COVID-19 patients. The infusion treatment Bamlanivimab is the primary medication used in the clinic.

The infusion clinic does not provide the COVID-19 vaccine. The COVID-19 vaccine is provided at the City of Amarillo Public Health Department’s walk-in clinic at the Amarillo Civic Center.

“The new location for the infusion clinic allows for a more convenient environment for patients and staff and also eliminates the possibility of weather being a deterrent for treatment.” stated the announcement.

According to the City, the infusion clinic is supported by the State of Texas and the City of Amarillo, in collaboration with BSA Health System, Northwest Texas Healthcare System and Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center. The clinic is staffed by state resources through the Regional Advisory Council (RAC).