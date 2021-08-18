Increased demand for monoclonal antibody treatment in Amarillo as COVID-19 cases rise

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo hospitals are trying to prevent people from being hospitalized early on with monoclonal antibody treatment.

Regeneron has been been used to treat mild to moderate COVID-19 in high-risk patients since it got emergency use authorization from the FDA.

Northwest Texas Hospital’s Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Brian Weis, said Regeneron, as well as other monoclonal antibodies, are meant for people at higher risk of getting sick from COVID, like the elderly and those with medical problems.

The FDA has loosened some restrictions in its emergency use authorization, allowing for it to be administered to more people. Dr. Weis said you no do not necessarily have to test positive for the virus, but you have to have high-risk exposure.

According to the FDA, REGEN-COV may only be used as post-exposure prophylaxis for adults and pediatric individuals (12 years of age and older weighing at least 40 kg) who are:

at high risk for progression to severe COVID-19, including hospitalization or death, and

not fully vaccinated or who are not expected to mount an adequate immune response to complete SARS-CoV-2 vaccination (for example, people with immunocompromising conditions, including those taking immunosuppressive medications), and have been exposed to an individual infected with SARS-CoV-2 consistent with close contact criteria per Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), or who are at high risk of exposure to an individual infected with SARS-CoV-2 because of occurrence of SARS-CoV-2 infection in other individuals in the same institutional setting (for example, nursing homes or prisons)

“If you think that you may qualify for that and are positive for COVID-19, please contact your physician and they can help get you to either us, or BSA, or any other sites where Regeneron is being used to hopefully try to give you that infusion and prevent you from getting sick,” said Dr. Weis.

Dr. Weis said you will have to complete a questionnaire to make sure you are eligible for the infusion.

The FDA said this infusion is not a substitute for vaccination against COVID-19, saying, ” [The] FDA has authorized three vaccines to prevent COVID-19 and serious clinical outcomes caused by COVID-19, including hospitalization and death. [The] FDA urges you to get vaccinated, if you are eligible.”

BSA’s Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Michael Lamanteer, said they have also been giving a lot of Regeneron by doctors orders and that demand is high.

Dr. Lamanteer said in January they gave around 160 treatments of another monoclonal antibody, and just two weeks into August, they have nearly caught up to their January numbers with Regeneron.

“We are getting additional allocations of Regeneron. We’re hoping that our allocations increase for the drug because the demand is going up,” said Dr. Lamanteer. “We’re getting about 20 infusions a day now through our Urgent Care Clinic, which is a significant number. So it’s the burn rate is going to adversely impact our quantity. But the good news is we’re getting it administered.”

Dr. Lamanteer said when you get the therapy, there is a significant impact on preventing hospitalization and maybe saving your life because you avoid severe infection.