In-home health care providers stepping up care and protection for seniors during pandemic

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)-As the number of positive COVID-19 tests on the high plains continues to rise, so does the health concerns for seniors, who are the most susceptible to catch the virus.

Kimberly Troutman, a registered nurse and clinical in-home specialist with Kindred Healthcare, says that’s where the importance of in-home health care workers, especially during this time, becomes even more vital.

“They are taking care of seniors in their home no matter what the circumstance. They’re not only taking care of COVID patients but they are taking care of patients with multiple disease processes. We can be the eyes and ears for those physicians,” said Troutman.

Troutman says the in-home care can relieve worries for those closest to the patients.

“There’s a lot of fear with kids and grand kids regarding their parents and grandparents being at home by themselves during this time,” said Troutman.

They’ve ramped up protection for their nurses.

“We’re screening our nurses daily,” said Troutman.

They’re also increasing protection and care for their patients, utilizing some new tools such as tele-health visits.

“That means a nurse will call them daily or we’ll put a machine in their home and that might monitor vital signs on a daily basis. Our goal in home health is to keep the patients well and provide them with the care that they deserve and home health is a part of the solution,” said Troutman.

For more information on the services Kindred Healthcare provides, you can call them at 806-353-3601 or visit their website at https://www.kindredhealthcare.com/