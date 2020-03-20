“If I Get Sick, He’ll Have No One”

Indiana mother says she's trying to stay positive after losing her job due to coronavirus cutbacks...while her 7-year-old son waits for a heart transplant.

(WTHR/NBC News) This week, Amie Hastings joined the growing ranks of the unemployed.

Amie’s been an assistant manager at Soupremacy, a restaurant in downtown Indianapolis, for about a year.

On Monday night, the manager laid off more than half the staff to keep the doors open.

Now she’s faced with uncertainty.

“Trying to stay positive because we’re all in this. It’s just what we can do to get through it,” Hastings says.

What she’s most worried about is her 7-year-old son, Giancarro. He’s been at Riley Hospital for Children since September waiting on a heart transplant.

When the flu season hit, the hospital restricted the list of visitors to just two per patient. With COVID-19, it’s now down to just his mom.

