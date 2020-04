BORGER, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)— The third positive case of COVID-19 was confirmed in Hutchinson County Sunday, April 12.

The City of Borger/ Hutchinson County OEM’s Facebook confirmed a third positive COVID-19 case in Hutchinson County in a short post.

The Facebook post said the third case is a person who resides in a rural area of Hutchinson County.

You can see the Facebook post below.