How your second pandemic Easter will look different than the first

HOUSTON, Texas (CW39) — Your second Easter during the pandemic is coming Sunday and even though COVID-19 is still here . . . you may be wondering just how MUCH it’s going to affect things this year.
A new survey compared the differences in what people are planning this year and what they did last year.
Here are your results . . .
1. 55% of people will stay home to celebrate Easter this year, versus 68% last year.
2. Americans are 23% more likely to celebrate with friends and family this year than last year.
3. 18% of people will go to church this year, versus 10% who went last year.
4. And 7% went to a restaurant last year . . . 7% will go to a restaurant this year.
The survey also found 64% of people say the pandemic won’t affect how much money they’ll be spending on Easter this year.
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- New Mexico drug trafficker has probation revoked, returned to prison
- Fourth stimulus check: Another payment could lift millions out of poverty
- Amarillo College & WTAMU student/faculty exhibition to show April 9
- White House COVID-19 response team holds briefing amid change to CDC travel guidelines
- Man finds swarm of about 15K bees in his car after leaving grocery store