How to stay safe if you’re trick-or-treating this Halloween

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Physician Rodney Young, M.D., FAAFP with Texas Tech Physicians Family Medicine said social distancing is an important factor to keep in mind if you are choosing to trick or treat this Halloween.

“If you’re taking your kids trick-or-treating, try to preserve that six feet of space between the folks at home, really with anyone who you don’t live with,” Dr. Young said.

“If you’re hosting trick or treaters at you’re home, try to do it in a way that allows them to pick up the treats at some distance from you without you necessarily trying to hand them directly to them,” Dr. Young advised. “Be ready for the trick-or-treater so that you either stay on your porch and nobody has to come up and knock on the door and push on the same door a hundred other people have pushed on,” Dr. Young said.

Dr. Young also suggests individually wrapped candy or small bags will help prevent any cross-contamination.

“A lot of us will buy individually wrapped treats for Halloween candy anyway, and so just making those available in a way that kids can get to them without having to reach down into a bowl or make direct contact with you would be helpful,” Dr. Young added.

To see the CDC’s guidelines on Halloween safety, click here.

More from MyHighPlains.com: