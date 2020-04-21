How to manage your money during the COVID-19 pandemic

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —The coronavirus pandemic has put a financial hardship on millions of Americans. So how do you combat debt from piling up during this time?

Dennis Boren, a lawyer who has dealt with bankruptcy law for almost 30 years, has some tips on how to manage during this time of crisis.

He said if you have to get a credit card at this time, to prioritize were you are using it, such as making a car payment or buying groceries. He said making minimum payments still shows good faith.

“I would say if you have to use a credit card at this time, a smart way to use it, if you have to, pay a car payment using a credit card, because the car or the vehicle could be repoed if you get behind. But staying current on the payment, or you’ll owe a lot of more money and you’ll not have a car or vehicle,” said Boren.

We also spoke with John Hunt, Director of Consumer Lending at Amarillo National Bank and he said many financial institutes are offering relief.

“The best thing to do is contact your lending institutes, because the truth is everybody has a different policy now. Amarillo National’s policy may be different from Bank of America may not be what Ally’s doing, but everybody does have something about going that grant some type of relief until things return to normal,” said Hunt.

Both Boren and Hunt warned against getting a new credit card or loan at this time, especially if you have a reduced or no income. They also added to not be afraid to not ask for help or assistance during this time.

