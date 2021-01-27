How to get Walmart, Sam’s Club COVID-19 vaccine

HOUSTON (CW39) First Walgreens. Now Walmart, along with Sam’s Club are teaming up to provide the COVID-19 vaccine to state designated priority groups. Texas is one.

These states and territories include Delaware, Maryland, Indiana, Texas and the District of Columbia, bringing the total to almost 150 stores and Sam’s Clubs across a dozen states and territories.

With so much interest about COVID-19 vaccinations and how people can get them, the two retail giants are expanding their offerings and working with more states to provide the vaccine to state-designated priority groups.

This week, the company is adding these five new states and territories to the list of locations delivering vaccinations to those populations the states have deemed eligible.

However, the catch — vaccinations at these locations are for state-designated priority groups, not for the general public.

In Texas, for example, the state allocates which locations receive the vaccine and how many, and the following Walmart stores are among the participants (start dates included):

Store # City Address Start Date

283 BRIDGE CITY 795 TEXAS AVE 1/25/21

284 MANSFIELD 930 N WALNUT CREEK DR STE 800 1/25/21

471 LANCASTER 150 N INTERSTATE 35 E 1/25/21

513 BIG SPRING 201 W MARCY DR 1/25/21

1042 BASTROP 488 HIGHWAY 71 W 1/25/21

265 TERRELL 1900 W MOORE AVE 1/28/21

Other states providing COVID-19 vaccinations to designated populations decided by the state are Georgia, South Carolina, New Jersey, Louisiana, Arkansas, Illinois (Chicago-only), New Mexico and Puerto Rico.

Walmart and Sam’s Club are expected to launch online schedulers as early as next week, so eligible populations can sign up directly from the Walmart website.

Until then, patients wanting to schedule appointments or those confirming they qualify within designated priority groups should check the state health department’s website.