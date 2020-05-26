How long does coronavirus live on surfaces?

A study released in April breaks down how long the virus will survive on various surfaces

(FOX NEWS) — The coronavirus can stay on surfaces from anywhere between 30 minutes to a few days.

A study published in the “Lancet Microbe” last month says the virus can live on paper products for about 30-minutes.

The virus was detected on cloth and wood surfaces for a day, and on glass and cash for two days.

Researchers say less porous items, such as stainless steel and plastic, can host the virus for up to four days.

As for surgical masks, the study says the virus can be present on the outer layer for a week, and four days on the inner layer.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends regular cleaning and disinfecting of surfaces to help control the spread of the virus.

