How are relationships weathering coronavirus

A Monmouth University poll finds most couples are happy even after months of lockdown

(FOX NEWS) — Most romantic relationships are surviving and thriving amid coronavirus stay-at-home orders this, according to a new Monmouth University poll.

More than 800-Americans, who were either married, living with a significant other, or in a romantic relationship were surveyed.

59-percent said they were “extremely satisfied,” showing similar results from past national polls; 57-percent in 2017 and 58-percent in 2014.

The poll also concluded, seven in 10 feel the outbreak hasn’t affected how often they argue and about 74-percent believe their relationship has not changed since the pandemic began.

The poll was conducted from April 30th to May 4th.

