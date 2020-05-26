How are relationships weathering coronavirus

(FOX NEWS) — Most romantic relationships are surviving and thriving amid coronavirus stay-at-home orders this, according to a new Monmouth University poll.
More than 800-Americans, who were either married, living with a significant other, or in a romantic relationship were surveyed.
59-percent said they were “extremely satisfied,” showing similar results from past national polls; 57-percent in 2017 and 58-percent in 2014.
The poll also concluded, seven in 10 feel the outbreak hasn’t affected how often they argue and about 74-percent believe their relationship has not changed since the pandemic began.
The poll was conducted from April 30th to May 4th.
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- AAA: Gas prices up but still cheaper than usual
- 13-year-old in California earns 4 associate’s degrees
- 2-faced kitten Biscuits and Gravy dies
- Another coronavirus vaccine enters human trials
- Betty White’s pandemic message: slow down