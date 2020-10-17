Highland Park ISD’s superintendent has positive outlook on mandatory on-campus learning

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — After a week of in-person learning, Highland Park ISD Superintendent’s Jimmy Hannon is feeling positive about his decision.

“Being in school, in person on campus all of that is the best place for kids to be,” Hannon said.

Last week, the district announced that starting Tuesday, Oct. 13, all students would be required to come back to campus and virtual learning would no longer be available.

“We did lose a few students where parents came and withdrew them to pursue other options. I’m not sure of the exact number but we didn’t lose very many students at all,” Hannon added.

Hannon said with campuses returning to in-person learning, the number of active cases throughout the district is still low.

“Two staff members that are out on quarantine, one will come back on Monday. I think we have three, maybe four, students that are out with it as a positive case,” Hannon explained.

One positive case forced the district to cancel some of this week’s extracurricular activities.

“We ended up having to cancel our football games that were scheduled for last night for our middle school and JV, and then also our Varsity game with Spearman tonight,” Hannon said. “We had a student-athlete that ended up testing and him being on campus for a school-day following the test. They ended up getting a positive result, and so we’re trying to mitigate all of that and work through all of that to make sure we’re quarantining everybody that was in close contact with that individual.”

Hannon said that most of the district’s cases have not been traced back to campus exposures.

“Most of our kids that have ended up with it and our staff members that have ended up with it, things have been traced back to where a parent was already positive or a spouse,” Hannon said.

Hannon said the district is not planning to give students the option for virtual learning this school year. He says if there was a “major outbreak” of positive cases within the district, schools will then go fully virtual.

