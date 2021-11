High Plains school districts update COVID-19 numbers for students, staff

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – In the wake of a week impacted by holiday celebrations, schools across the High Plains reported updated COVID-19 case numbers among students and staff.

Local hospitals in the Amarillo area also released their weekly report on COVID-19 vaccination rates within hospitalized COVID-19 patients. General case numbers for the area are expected to update after a break due to Veterans Day.

Amarillo ISD reported 68 new cases of COVID-19 among students and 24 among staff. Canyon ISD reported 48 new cases among students and 12 among staff.