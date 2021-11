High Plains school districts update COVID-19 numbers for students, staff

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — School districts across the High Plains released COVID-19 case numbers among students and staff as of Friday. Further weekly reports from the High Plains include COVID-19 hospitalization statistics from Amarillo hospitals.

Amarillo ISD reported 111 new student cases of COVID-19, as well as 33 among staff. Canyon ISD reported 31 new student cases of COVID-19, as well as 12 among staff. River Road ISD also reported two new staff cases of COVID-19.