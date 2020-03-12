Here’s what you should stock up on if you’re quarantined at home

(FOX NEWS) — The coronavirus pandemic is causing more and more people to stay at home and self- quarantine.

Here’s some supplies you might need before hunkering down.

After compiling a list from experts from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, American Red Cross, the Department of Homeland Security, and others, Business Insider recommends people hit up the stores for these key items.

It’s ideal to have enough food and water for each person in your household for at least 14 days.

Experts advise stocking up on non-perishable goods.

Hygiene items such as tissues, cleaning supplies, laundry detergent, and diapers for families with young kids are also a must.

Finally, medicine cabinets should be stocked up with any over the counter remedies such as pain relievers or cough medicine as well as first- aid kits and -if possible- a month supply of prescription medications.

