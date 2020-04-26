Hereford confirms 4 more positive cases of COVID-19 in Deaf Smith County

HEREFORD, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Hereford confirmed four more positive cases of COVID-19 for Deaf Smith County on Sunday, April 26, through their Facebook page.

With the four additional cases, Deaf Smith County now has 25 confirmed cases and two reported recoveries of COVID-19.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 6:05 p.m. on April 26, 2020.)

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong2
Beaver3
Carson1
Castro13110
Childress1
Cimarron1
Cottle2
Curry13
Dallam81
Deaf Smith252
Donley248
Gray359
Hansford41
Hartley41
Hemphill1
Hutchinson112
Moore252386
Ochiltree51
Oldham31
Parmer4
Potter333644
Quay41
Randall172346
Roberts2
Roosevelt7
Sherman121
Swisher94
Texas73113
Union3
Wheeler5
TOTAL103418227
