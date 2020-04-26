Hereford confirms 4 more positive cases of COVID-19 in Deaf Smith County

HEREFORD, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Hereford confirmed four more positive cases of COVID-19 for Deaf Smith County on Sunday, April 26, through their Facebook page.

With the four additional cases, Deaf Smith County now has 25 confirmed cases and two reported recoveries of COVID-19.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 6:05 p.m. on April 26, 2020.) County Confirmed Cases Reported Deaths Recovery Armstrong 2 – – Beaver 3 – – Carson 1 – – Castro 13 1 10 Childress 1 – – Cimarron 1 – – Cottle 2 – – Curry 13 – – Dallam 8 – 1 Deaf Smith 25 – 2 Donley 24 – 8 Gray 35 – 9 Hansford 4 – 1 Hartley 4 1 – Hemphill 1 – – Hutchinson 11 – 2 Moore 252 3 86 Ochiltree 5 1 – Oldham 3 1 – Parmer 4 Potter 333 6 44 Quay 4 1 – Randall 172 3 46 Roberts 2 – – Roosevelt 7 – – Sherman 12 – 1 Swisher 9 – 4 Texas 73 1 13 Union 3 Wheeler 5 TOTAL 1034 18 227

CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

More from MyHighPlains.com: