Hereford confirms 4 more positive cases of COVID-19 in Deaf Smith County

HEREFORD, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Hereford confirmed four more positive cases of COVID-19 for Deaf Smith County on Sunday, April 26, through their Facebook page.
With the four additional cases, Deaf Smith County now has 25 confirmed cases and two reported recoveries of COVID-19.
(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 6:05 p.m. on April 26, 2020.)
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Armstrong
|2
|–
|–
|Beaver
|3
|–
|–
|Carson
|1
|–
|–
|Castro
|13
|1
|10
|Childress
|1
|–
|–
|Cimarron
|1
|–
|–
|Cottle
|2
|–
|–
|Curry
|13
|–
|–
|Dallam
|8
|–
|1
|Deaf Smith
|25
|–
|2
|Donley
|24
|–
|8
|Gray
|35
|–
|9
|Hansford
|4
|–
|1
|Hartley
|4
|1
|–
|Hemphill
|1
|–
|–
|Hutchinson
|11
|–
|2
|Moore
|252
|3
|86
|Ochiltree
|5
|1
|–
|Oldham
|3
|1
|–
|Parmer
|4
|Potter
|333
|6
|44
|Quay
|4
|1
|–
|Randall
|172
|3
|46
|Roberts
|2
|–
|–
|Roosevelt
|7
|–
|–
|Sherman
|12
|–
|1
|Swisher
|9
|–
|4
|Texas
|73
|1
|13
|Union
|3
|Wheeler
|5
|TOTAL
|1034
|18
|227
