Herd immunity may not be possible, study says

A new study out of Spain says reaching the levels for herd immunity to the coronavirus may not be possible

(FOX NEWS) — Herd immunity may not be achievable for the coronavirus according to new study out of Spain.

More than 60,000 people took part in the research, which concluded that about 5 percent of the country’s population has developed antibodies to the virus.

In order for herd immunity to be achieved about 70 to 90 percent of a population needs to be immune.

Researchers say their findings emphasize the need for social distancing measures and efforts to identify and isolate new cases, as well as contact tracing.

The peer-reviewed paper was published in the “Lancet Medical Journal” Monday.

