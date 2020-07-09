Herd immunity may not be possible, study says

(FOX NEWS) — Herd immunity may not be achievable for the coronavirus according to new study out of Spain.
More than 60,000 people took part in the research, which concluded that about 5 percent of the country’s population has developed antibodies to the virus.
In order for herd immunity to be achieved about 70 to 90 percent of a population needs to be immune.
Researchers say their findings emphasize the need for social distancing measures and efforts to identify and isolate new cases, as well as contact tracing.
The peer-reviewed paper was published in the “Lancet Medical Journal” Monday.
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- Twitter could launch a subscription option
- Number of Texans filing unemployment claims increased for second week in a row as 117,244 sought benefits
- After losing big on Super Tuesday, Texas progressives hope to salvage some victories in July
- Facebook removes Roger Stone from Instagram
- Woman attacked from behind with own cane in New York