Health care workers block protesters in counter-demonstration

(FOX NEWS) — A bold and risky move in colorado by health care workers in a countermove against a protest opposing lockdown regulations.

In Denver, two health care workers blocked the cars of protesters, as opposed to stay-at-home orders from the coronavirus.

The protesters coming in their vehicles to the state capitol.

The workers, wearing N95 masks and scrubs.

Video of the incident shows a woman in an American flag t-shirt hanging out of her car window to yell at the healthcare workers and complaining that healthcare workers can go to work while others can not.

The workers do not appear to respond.

Sunday’s demonstration was one of many protests across the country this weekend, by Americans who are unhappy with the various ‘stay at home’ orders.

