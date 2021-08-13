Heal the City to host ‘Don’t Miss Your Shot!’ vaccination, school supplies event

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Heal the City has announced an event together with community partners for Saturday, Aug. 14, to encourage families to get students ready for school with vaccinations, backpacks, books, and food.

Set for 1- a.m. – 3 p.m. Saturday at 609 S. Carolina, Heal the City said the immunization clinic will host a special guest for kids around 11 a.m., and Ruckus and TNT Sips at 1 p.m.

Supplied during the event, according to Heal the City:

Immunizations

COVID-19 Vaccines for ages 12 and up

Backpacks

Children’s Books

Fun Backpack Tags

Food

“Don’t Miss Your Shot!”