Hard Lesson: College Students Suspended For COVID-19 Violations

Seventeen Providence College students have been placed on interim suspension for violating the school's COVID-19 Code of Conduct, and the semester hasn't even started.

“It’s a little disappointing thinking about my peers going out and partying,” said junior Eric Haas.

Students are not allowed on campus until their disciplinary hearing which will take place in the next several days.

“I am deeply disappointed by the selfish behavior of these students who defiantly chose to ignore our COVID-19 Code of Conduct,” Providence College President Father Kenneth R. Sicard said, “This disregard for clearly defined protocols jeopardized the health and safety of others in our campus community.”

Haas said he thinks it’s going to be difficult for the underclassmen to follow the rules when school starts.

“I’m sort of worried that they may wonder out and not follow social distancing rules that the schools wants,” he added.

