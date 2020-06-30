Gym Owner Sues To Stop Coronavirus Closures

An Arizona gym owner is filing suit to keep his fitness centers open following Governor Doug Ducey's executive order that shuts down many businesses in an attempt to slow the spread of COVID-19.

(KPNX/NBC News) Arizona Governor Doug Ducey issued a new round of executive orders Monday afternoon that will close Arizona businesses to stem the surging number of coronavirus cases across the state.

Bars, movie theaters and gyms, along with water and tubing parks have been ordered to close through July 27, and schools are ordered to delay the opening of campuses until August 17.

Mass gatherings with more than 50 people will also be banned.

Restaurants, liquor stores, casinos and retail stores will be allowed to remain open.

The move has already prompted a lawsuit from the owner of a chain of gyms.

Mountainside Fitness CEO Tom Hatten says his business is being unfairly targeted.

“If the Governor is serious about what is going on, then I say Governor Ducey close everything,” Hatten says.

Mountainside Fitness gyms will be open Tuesday despite the governor’s executive order.

Since the pandemic began, 74,500 cases and 1,588 deaths stemming from the virus have been reported in Arizona.

