Governor Greg Abbott issues statement on Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine pause

TEXAS (KAMR/KCIT) – Governor Greg Abbott released a statement, after the CDC and FDA recommendation to pause the administration of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

The Governor’s statement:

“The State of Texas is working in tandem with the federal government and vaccine providers to temporarily pause all administration of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. While no cases of blood clots have been reported in Texas, we are taking the reports of rare adverse effects seriously and are working to ensure that COVID-19 vaccines administered in our state continue to be safe and effective.

“I urge Texans who do experience adverse reactions, such as severe headache, abdominal pain, leg pain, or shortness of breath within three weeks after receiving the Johnson & Johnson vaccination, to contact their health care providers or call 2-1-1 to receive a referral for a health care provider. Vaccines are a crucial tool to mitigating the spread of COVID-19 and remain the most effective way to combat the virus in our communities.

“I continue to encourage Texans who wish to receive the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines to sign up.”