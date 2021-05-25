Governor Abbott, TDEM, TMD expand mobile vaccine program

FILE – In this Dec. 29, 2020, file photo, Pat Moore, with the Chester County, Pa., Health Department, fills a syringe with Moderna COVID-19 vaccine before administering it to emergency medical workers and health care personnel at the Chester County Government Services Center in West Chester, Pa. Moderna says its COVID-19 vaccine strongly protects kids as young as 12. The company released the preliminary findings Tuesday, May 25, 2021, based on testing on more than 3,700 12- to 17-year-olds in the United States. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)

TEXAS (KAMR/KCIT) — Governor Greg Abbott, the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM), and the Texas Military Department announced the expansion of the State Mobile Vaccine Program to include groups of five or more Texans who voluntarily choose to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

“The eligibility expansion for the State Mobile Vaccine Program will allow more Texans to get vaccinated against COVID-19,” said Governor Abbott. “Vaccines are the most effective defense against this virus, and I urge groups of Texans who wish to get vaccinated as a business, family unit, friend group, or more to call 844-90-TEXAS to schedule a mobile vaccine clinic. By working together to get more shots in arms, we will continue to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in communities across the state.”

The Office of the Governor said that previously, businesses or civic organizations were required to have 10 or more employees, visitors, or members who voluntarily choose to be vaccinated. Homebound Texans are still encouraged to call the hotline and select Option 1 to request a state mobile vaccination team to visit their home. The call center is open Monday-Saturday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.