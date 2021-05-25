Governor Abbott, TDEM, TMD expand mobile vaccine program

TEXAS (KAMR/KCIT) — Governor Greg Abbott, the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM), and the Texas Military Department announced the expansion of the State Mobile Vaccine Program to include groups of five or more Texans who voluntarily choose to be vaccinated against COVID-19.
“The eligibility expansion for the State Mobile Vaccine Program will allow more Texans to get vaccinated against COVID-19,” said Governor Abbott. “Vaccines are the most effective defense against this virus, and I urge groups of Texans who wish to get vaccinated as a business, family unit, friend group, or more to call 844-90-TEXAS to schedule a mobile vaccine clinic. By working together to get more shots in arms, we will continue to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in communities across the state.”
The Office of the Governor said that previously, businesses or civic organizations were required to have 10 or more employees, visitors, or members who voluntarily choose to be vaccinated. Homebound Texans are still encouraged to call the hotline and select Option 1 to request a state mobile vaccination team to visit their home. The call center is open Monday-Saturday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- Blaine Cunningham: Living life in the fast lane
- Ohio amusement park forced to close early after unruly guests start multiple fights: ‘Lots of ambulances’
- All-female brawl breaks out in stands during Cardinals-White Sox game
- UPDATE: Woman found unconscious charged with Capital Murder for toddler killed in Snyder
- Investigation looms for El Paso woman in viral video