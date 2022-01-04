Governor Abbott holds briefing on Texas COVID-19 response

AUSTIN (KAMR/KCIT) — The Office of the Governor said Governor Greg Abbott received a briefing from state and emergency response experts on the current status of the COVID-19 pandemic and the states’ ongoing response.

Gov. Abbott was briefed by Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) Commissioner John Hellerstedt, MD, Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) Chief Nim Kidd, the University of Texas Executive Vice Chancellor for Health Affairs John Zerwas, MD, DSHS Deputy Commissioner Kirk Cole, and Chief State Epidemiologist Jennifer Shuford, MD.

According to the governor’s office, the doctors discussed current positivity trends from other countries and states.

Dr. Hellerstedt noted that Texans must still be very aggressive in voluntary prevention measures and staying home when sick saying that the vaccines have played a role in reducing the number of hospitalizations and that while the vaccination rate continues to increase, many Texans are still eligible for the COVID-19 booster vaccine said the governor’s office.

During the briefing, Governor Abbott, Dr. Hellerstedt. and Dr. Shuford noted the importance of sharing accurate information about the COVID-19 vaccine with the public saying that it is safe, easily accessible, and reduces the likelihood of hospitalization and severe disease.

The doctors went on to discuss the medical staffing situation in communities across the country, the importance of securing more testing resources, acquiring monoclonal antibodies from either a private supplier, or the federal government, outlining the number of testing supplies currently in possession of the state, and pointed out that the state’s personal protective equipment supply is strong.