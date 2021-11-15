Governor Abbott challenges OSHA’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate

FILE – In this Sept. 14, 2021, file photo, a syringe is prepared with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at a clinic at the Reading Area Community College in Reading, Pa. Millions of U.S. workers now have a Jan. 4 deadline to get a COVID vaccine. The federal government on Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021 announced new vaccine requirements for workers at companies with more than 100 employees as well as workers at health care facilities that treat Medicare and Medicaid patients.. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

AUSTIN (KAMR/KCIT) — The Office of the Governor said that Governor Greg Abbott is challenging OSHA’s vaccine mandate.

According to a press release from the governor’s office, Gov. Abbott filed a petition in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit urging the court to vacate OSHA’s mandate and confirm that his Executive Order GA-40 is not preempted.

“This Court should vacate OSHA’s Mandate, which ‘runs afoul of the statute from which it draws its power and likely, violates the constitutional structure that safeguards our collective liberty,'” said Gov. Abbott in the petition.

